Global Women’s Forum supports comprehensive women’s empowerment: Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, described the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 as a major event that supports comprehensive women’s empowerment.

Holding the forum in the UAE is the outcome of the global attention for the achievements of Emirati women, supported by the country’s leadership, she added while pointing out that the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of the event has increased media attention and attracted a higher rate of attendance, Her Highness affirmed.

Sheikha Fatima noted that the event was attended by more than 3,000 people from 87 countries and was the largest of its kind in the world. She praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the UAE Gender Balance Council and the Dubai Women’s Foundation, and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and whose team supervised the event’s organisation.

The 'Mother of the UAE' then explained that hosting the event confirms the UAE’s position as a global centre of dialogue and knowledge exchange and highlights the UAE’s commitment to women’s empowerment, stressing the keenness of national authorities to intensify their efforts to make the country lead globally in supporting and empowering women.

She also noted that the UAE has accomplished many related achievements, through launching legislation and initiatives that support women across political, economic and social spheres.

Sheikha Fatima highlighted the importance of the event’s slogan, "The Power of Influence," adding that its outcomes will help improve the lives of people.

"If we look at the UAE" Her Highness continued, "We find that the impact of our leadership and its vision over the past 50 years resonates, marking the UAE as model of unprecedented accomplishments, and a global model of success, that transforms challenges into opportunities."

"The next 50 years will see this vision expand further, and create lasting impact for the betterment of society," Sheikha Fatima concluded.