Globalpharma donates 3.6 tons of medicine to Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation

(@imziishan)

The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation received a donation from Globalpharma - a leading pharmaceutical company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Dubai Investments - consisting of 3.6 tons of pharmaceuticals, aimed at reaching out to patients lacking access to medicine in the UAE and abroad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation received a donation from Globalpharma - a leading pharmaceutical company in the UAE and a subsidiary of Dubai Investments - consisting of 3.6 tons of pharmaceuticals, aimed at reaching out to patients lacking access to medicine in the UAE and abroad.

Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said: "This cooperation between local medical institutions aims to strengthen humanitarian and social ties as well as leverage collaborations between humanitarian organizations and the private sector to relieve the suffering of the sick and the needy in the UAE and overseas. This initiative marks the Year of Tolerance initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE."

Al Khoori commended Globalpharma for the donation that will help the needy patients who can’t afford medications to treat several illnesses. Headquartered in Dubai Investments Park, Globalpharma was established in 1998 and grew to become a market leader in certain generic medicines, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products in more than 14 countries across the GCC, middle East, and neighboring markets.

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries (DII) & General Manager Globalpharma, said, "This large donation is part of our corporate social responsibility and our commitment to supporting charities and humanitarian projects, in line with the Year of Tolerance in the UAE.

It is testimony to our commitment to work closely and support humanitarian organizations in their endeavors, collectively supporting the vision of the UAE leadership in positioning UAE as the happiest nation in the world."

The donated medications are effective in treating several common conditions, such as diabetes, triglyceride and blood pressure elevation, asthma, acid reflux, and respiratory and heart diseases. They also include antibiotics, painkillers, and antihistamines.

Through its treatment program, the Khalifa Foundation offers free medical aid, medication, and lab tests to thousands of UAE-based patients unable to cover treatment and surgery, in addition to providing a variety of medical equipment.

Since establishment, the Foundation has adopted healthcare as a key pillar of its strategy and implemented several medical care projects, including building hospitals in Morocco, Lebanon, the Comoros Islands, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.