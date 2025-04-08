Globalpharma partners with ZIM Laboratories to revolutionise oral drug technology in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Globalpharma, the UAE’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has collaborated with India’s ZIM Laboratories to bring EU-certified Oral Dispersible Film (ODF) technology to its growing portfolio.

This innovative drug technology has already received EU Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) certification, ensuring it meets the highest international quality and safety standards.

The agreement, unveiled at AIM Congress 2025 (7-9 April), underscores the UAE’s growing influence in global pharmaceutical innovation and its commitment to cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the board of Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), was signed by Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie and Board Director at Globalpharma and Zulfiquar Kamal, Promoter & Finance Director at ZIM Labs in the presence of Dr. Mariam Galadari, Board Member, Globalpharma.

Reinforcing Globalpharma’s thought leadership at AIM Congress 2025, Dr. Basem Al-Barahmeh, Globalpharma’s General Manager, delivered a compelling keynote on the UAE’s emergence as a pharmaceutical manufacturing powerhouse. Additionally, Dr. Geeta Gujaran, Globalpharma’s Site Head, shared expert insights on the "Leaders' Panel: Manufacturing 2030 – Key Trends Shaping the Industry," highlighting key innovations shaping the sector.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani stated, “This partnership with ZIM Labs is a transformative step for Globalpharma. By bringing EU-certified ODF technology to the UAE, we are strengthening the region’s pharmaceutical capabilities and advancing patient-centric treatment options. This move aligns with our vision to invest in innovations that elevate regional healthcare standards while positioning the UAE as a leader in advanced drug manufacturing.

”

ODFs represent a breakthrough in the drug industry, offering thin, fast-dissolving strips that melt in the mouth without water—ideal for children, elderly patients, and those with swallowing difficulties. ZIM Labs' proprietary technology enables the seamless incorporation of medications into these stable, rapid-acting films, enhancing patient compliance and treatment efficacy.

Globalpharma’s General Manager, Dr. Basem Al-Barahmeh, emphasised the significance of this development, “By acquiring and localising ODF production within UAE facility, Globalpharma is not only introducing innovative treatments but also setting a benchmark for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region. Our dedicated production line, with a growing portfolio of ten ODF products, puts us at the forefront of this technology in the middle East. This step reinforces the UAE’s role as a key player in global pharma advancements.”

Zulfiquar Kamal, Promoter & Finance Director at ZIM Labs, also highlighted the collaboration’s impact, “This technology transfer with globalpharma is a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to patient-friendly drug delivery systems around the world. Our EU-GMP certified ODF technology, combined with Globalpharma's regional reach and manufacturing strength, will set a new benchmark for pharmaceutical innovation in the GCC."

ZIM Laboratories Limited (the Company) is a research-driven pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and supplies differentiated generic products in oral solid dosage forms across key therapeutic segments.

The Company has state-of-the-art in-house R&D capabilities to offer innovative drug delivery solutions using proprietary technology platforms, aiming to enhance patient convenience and treatment adherence.

ZIM Laboratories Limited is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited.