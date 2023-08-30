Open Menu

Globe Soccer Awards Signs Five-year Agreement With LALIGA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Globe Soccer Awards signs five-year agreement with LALIGA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) Globe Soccer, the organisation behind Dubai's Globe Soccer Awards, has signed a landmark five-year agreement with Spain’s LALIGA.

The partnership represents Globe Soccer's first collaboration in the European market and will see a LALIGA AWARDS ceremony held alongside the inaugural Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024.

A glittering gala evening featuring the two in-person awards ceremonies will take place at the end of the 2023/24 season in a European city to be announced in the near future.

The Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024 are part of Globe Soccer’s new Intercontinental Series and will recognise Europe’s top performers – from players, coaches, and clubs to agents, directors, and other stakeholders. With voting conducted by fans, the winners of Best Men’s Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Club, Best Coach, and Best President in the Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024, will automatically be nominated for the end-of-year Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2024, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, in an initiative called "Road to Dubai”.

The LALIGA AWARDS will recognise the best from Spanish football’s top-flight during the 2023/24 season, with five different categories: the LALIGA EA sports Best Player, Best Coach, Best Goal, Best Play, and Best U23 Player.

Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of Globe Soccer, said, “Next year will mark a turning point in the evolution of the Globe Soccer brand. Partnering with LALIGA to launch our new European awards, in conjunction with LALIGA's first international ceremony, is a very proud and exciting moment for us. The European edition of the Globe Soccer Awards will undoubtedly benefit from the participation of LALIGA, one of the most important leagues in the world, and the presence of some of its biggest Names.”

Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, stated, "LALIGA is undergoing a major transformation and our objective is to continue developing as a collective. One of our goals this season is to create content in more languages and to reach a wider audience. The five-year strategic partnership with Globe Soccer is definitely a move in this direction and to be the first league in Europe to partner with Globe Soccer is an honour”.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Europe Dubai Road Spain Women Market From Agreement Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow i ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

2 minutes ago
 Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

4 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

4 minutes ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to ..

Pakistan's 80% pangolin population declined due to poaching: Experts

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

12 minutes ago
Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

20 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

20 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

20 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

20 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

20 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdja ..

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East