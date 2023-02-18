UrduPoint.com

Glory For Wellens In First Victory In UAE Team Emirates’ Colours

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Three victories in three stages at the Vuelta Andalucia for UAE Team Emirates: after the double of Tadej Pogačar, it was Tim Wellens’ time to celebrate his first success since he joined the Emirati team.


The Belgian rider won stage 3, Alcalà de Guadaira to Alcalà de los Gazules of 161 km, which was shortened due to strong winds.


Wellens joined the main breakaway of the day (total of 21 cyclists) that built an advantage of 5’30”, a gap large enough to allow the attackers to reach the bottom of the final steep hill and battle for the victory. At 1200 meters to go, the Belgian rider sped up and none of the opponents could reply to him: 2nd place for Pierre Latour (Total Energies) at 14” and 3rd position for Samuele Battistella (+15”).


Pogačar crossed the finish line leading the peloton and he maintains the yellow jersey with 48” on Santiago Buitrago (Barhain-Victorious).


Today’s one is the 7th seasonal success for the UAE Team Emirates.

Wellens said, “It’s a perfect day for me in a perfect week for the team, with a streak of victories and my first success as a rider of UAE Team Emirates.
“I could take my chance today and I am very grateful for this. It was a perfect scenario, considering that Tadej is leading in the general classification which allowed me not to pull too much in the breakaway, so it was a relaxing day for me with the only worry of the wind that could become dangerous.”


At the end, he continued, "we arrived all together at the bottom of the final hill, I knew this climb from the previous years and so I could perform perfectly”.

