GMB, SDAA sign MoU to adopt document management system

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director General of the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority (SDAA), and Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, on Tuesday, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to adopt a dedicated document management system for the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, stems from the Bureau’s keenness to preserve and archive all its records and documents according to specific standards agreed by the two organisations.

The new cooperation agreement will considerably cut down on time and effort, ensuring easy and quick access to all records and studies in the archive that the SGMB has been building since its inception.

Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director General of SDAA stressed: "The Authority has been striving to adopt the best electronic solutions and integrated technical systems to manage, organise and archive records and documents belonging to various Sharjah government institutions, in accordance with the highest international standards and with the aim of preserving and protecting them from any damage or loss."

He went on to add: "The right management and organising of government records and documents leads to a considerable shortening of time and manual effort for the staff and other stakeholders.

It helps simplify the process of accessing information or a particular record or document. Through this agreement with the SGMB, we are striving to raise the effectiveness and efficiency of government work in the Emirate of Sharjah."

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB, emphasised that the partnership agreement with the SDAA is part of the ongoing efforts to boost cooperation between various departments and institutions of the Sharjah government in order to serve the public interest.

"We can hardly overemphasise the importance of a modern and world-class document management system for an organisation like ours to ensure all important records and documents are properly archived and managed providing easy and quick access to information. This is especially important in order to document the progress and achievements of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau since its inception. These achievements complement the historic journey and achievements of the Emirate of Sharjah over the past few years and decades," added the SGMB Director.