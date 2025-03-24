Open Menu

GME Marks First Trade On Alternative Crude Ecosystem

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 04:45 PM

GME marks first trade on Alternative Crude Ecosystem

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME) announced the first trade on its Alternative Crude Ecosystem (ACE). This innovative bilateral trading platform allows market participants to trade multiple crude grades seamlessly through the exchange.

For the first time, Oman, Al Shaheen, Basrah Medium, Basrah Heavy, Dubai, Murban, and Upper Zakum, are all accessible on a single platform as differentials against the GME Oman sour crude futures benchmark.

The milestone trade involved 500 contracts of Oman Crude Oil for delivery in May 2025.

ACE provides traders with a groundbreaking opportunity to engage in bilateral trading of various middle Eastern crude grades against GME Oman Futures.

This functionality enhances market efficiency by enabling participants to execute multiple Over-the-Counter (OTC) crude transactions as differentials, further strengthening the role of GME Oman as a key benchmark.

"The first ACE trade represents a significant evolution in the region’s crude trading landscape," said Raid Al-Salami, Managing Director of GME. "For the first time, market participants can access a seamless, transparent, and efficient platform that integrates both futures and OTC trading. This empowers traders to optimise their portfolios, manage exposure across multiple crude grades, and capture new opportunities in an evolving energy market."

Related Topics

Exchange Dubai Oman Oil May Market All

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial ..

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood bank ..

Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country' ..

Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..

17 minutes ago
 EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to ..

EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

21 minutes ago
 Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

35 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

36 minutes ago
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

39 minutes ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

59 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

1 hour ago
 PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief p ..

PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East