GMIS to hold a virtual summit in September

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, a joint initiative by the UAE and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, has today announced the dates for its 2020 edition, #GMIS2020, commencing with a sequence of Digital Series on 30th June, 2020, and leading up to the Virtual Summit that will be held on 4th-5th September, 2020.

At the top of the agenda will be the digital restoration – how fourth industrial revolution, 4IR, technologies are helping to restore the global economy and overcome unprecedented challenges. Under the theme 'Glocalisation: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Global Value Chains', the third edition of the internationally recognised summit will bring together high-profile thought-leaders and business pioneers from around the world to shape the future of manufacturing, discuss the impact of pandemics on global value chains, and highlight the role of 4IR technologies in restoring economic and social activities.

Topics that will be discussed by experts at the #GMIS2020 Digital Series include managing health and safety in the workplace during a global crisis; addressing cybersecurity concerns as a result of increased online activity; harnessing Artificial intelligence, AI, to support decision making in factories and encourage the shift towards robotics to protect the workforce from exposure to health risks; and the integration of the internet of Things, IoT, with Big Data to monitor and control the spread of any potential pandemic.

Subject matter experts and thought leaders that will participate in the #GMIS2020 Digital Series include Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of International Telecommunication Union, ITU, Xiaozhun Yi, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Engin Eroglu, Member of European Parliament in Germany, Paul Wellener, Vice Chairman of Deloitte LLP, Harald Kayser, Chairman and Senior Partner at PwC Europe, Matthias Schindler, Head of AI Innovations at BMW Group, Helena Lisachuk, Global IoT Leader at Deloitte, Guillermo Miranda, Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at IBM, and Pier Paolo Tamma, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer at Pirelli.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, UAE and Co-chair of the GMIS2020, said, "The emergence of a global pandemic, and the widespread disruption that has ensued as a result, reinforces why it is crucial to accelerate the transformation of manufacturing through 4IR technologies, which have the potential to further enhance resilience in all areas of the economy and permit the restoration of industrial activity.

However, to do so, solid regulatory frameworks must be put in place, as without rigorous policies and cross border planning, less developed countries risk being left behind. From innovators to large industrial conglomerates, standards and policies must transcend geographical and physical barriers, so they may nurture both inclusive development and global prosperity. We look forward to welcoming manufacturers, innovators, and governments to the #GMIS2020 virtual edition, to inspire and drive the 4IR conversations forward for the benefit of all."

Commenting on the scale of this challenge, LI Yong, Director-General of the UNIDO and Co-chair of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how vital industrial productivity and advanced innovation are to the functioning of our global society. This is particularly true in how the manufacturing sector is assisting our overburdened healthcare systems, from robots and drones transporting medical supplies, to artificial intelligence-based detection systems, to production of personal protective equipment and testing kits. Advanced technologies will play a major part in the rehabilitation and recovery of our society following the pandemic. We look forward to engaging with partners in the private sector, government, academia and civil society in harnessing these innovations for inclusive and sustainable industrial development worldwide."

Badr Al Olama, Head of the Organising Committee for the GMIS2020, said, "The pandemic has undoubtedly shocked the manufacturing sector and disrupted global value chains forcing us to swiftly move into an era of digital restoration – one in which we must deploy 4IR technologies to restore activities and jump-start the economy. While each country battles the pandemic and mitigates its effects, efforts must focus on building local capabilities, knowledge transfer from developed to developing countries, and engaging youth to contribute with their skills and energy. A coordinated policy response and a multilateral approach are required for continued cross-border collaboration that enables inclusive and sustainable industrial development for the prosperity of all."