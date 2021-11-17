GMIS to host three country-focused conferences to accelerate cross-border collaboration and foster innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) today announced that it will host three country-focused conferences in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia and Italy.

The summit will highlight the main drivers of development in manufacturing, encourage greater cross-border investment, foster innovation, and drive global skills development.

The conferences will draw on global leaders from government and business in the three nations and the UAE to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in industrialisation, including a revitalisation of the sector due to Robotics, Mechatronics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Delegates will also address issues related to the decarbonisation of the aviation industry, construction and infrastructure sectors and renewable energy generation, in addition to the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn).

Scheduled to be held as part of the six-day Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit Week which is taking place from 22nd to 27th November, 2021, the Australia conference will take place on the morning of 24th November at the Summit’s Strategy Theatre, the Italy conference on the morning of 25th November at the Strategy Theatre, and the full-day UK conference the same day at the Main Plenary.

Hosted by the Australia-UAE Business Council, the Australian Business Group-Abu Dhabi and the Australian Business Council Dubai, the Australia conference will unveil the country’s Digital Economy Strategy 2030, including its roadmap to be a world-leading economy, while launching the Final Report of the Australia – UAE Business Council.

Christopher Pyne, Australia UAE Business Council Co-Chair, said, "The UAE and Australia have much to share within the field of trade, finance and economics. From energy and AI, to blockchain and FinTech, the UAE and Australia are paving the way forward for a prosperous future. This conference is a crucial opportunity to deliver on our shared commitments."

Led by Confindustria, the General Confederation of Italian Industry, the Italy day will feature manufacturers and service companies from Italy and prominent institutional, business and entrepreneurial representatives, to address the growth of the manufacturing sector and its contribution to financial and social stability.

Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, Vice President for the Internationalisation at Confindustria and Head of Communications, AFV Beltrame Group, said, "On the one hand, the establishment of national and international economic conditions that favour and facilitate investments in support of smart industrialisation is necessary to fuel the next phase of global economic development. On the other side, companies and corporates will have to revitalise the manufacturing sector capitalising on the opportunities linked to robotics, mechatronics, ICT technologies and AI to make the production processes sustainable."

Driven by Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as AI, internet of Things, Big Data and Digital Twins, the UK conference will discuss the role of low-carbon aviation fuels, alternate energy production, and the role and limitations of hydrogen.

Bradley Jones, the Executive Director of the UAE-UK Business Council, said, "With COP 26 having just concluded, and with the recent announcement that the UAE will be hosting COP 28 in 2023, the world will be focussing more and more on the role that digitalisation and disruptive technologies can play in the decarbonising industry. GMIS Week brings an unprecedented opportunity for experts from the UK and UAE to come together to discuss new ways of collaborating on the development of innovative net-zero industry solutions."

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "For us to improve the status quo, we must come together and explore new and innovative ways to manage our businesses and our day-to-day lives. By being in an interconnected world, many questions will require us to be prepared for an unprecedented journey."

The six-day GMIS Week will feature more than 200 global speakers, including the two-day #GMIS2021 Summit on 22nd and 23rd November, a Global Prosperity Conference and an Alternative and Renewable Energy Conference – The Green Chain Conference – on 24th November, and country-focused conferences on 24th and 25th November. The event will also run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.