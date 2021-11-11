GMIS will host the green chain conference to accelerate energy transition and sustainable industrial growth

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) today announced that it will host The Green Chain Conference, a multi-stakeholder forum to explore the role of renewable energy solutions, socially responsible investments, and policy frameworks to accelerate the transition to a net-zero future.

Scheduled to be held on November 24, 2021, alongside the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2021), the conference will draw on over 40 global leaders from governments and the energy industry to promote public-private partnerships and highlight the importance of adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across the energy sector to advance the global green agenda.

Driven by the need to reduce carbon emissions and create a greener planet for all, renewable energy generation, supply and consumption are on top of the conference agenda. The conference will hold panel discussions on topics such as the importance of policy interventions and public-private collaborations to develop green hydrogen value chains, the role of Artificial Intelligence-driven smart grids in tackling energy shortages, ways to establish green hydrogen export markets, as well as regulatory and governance challenges in the carbon credit market.

The conference will also organise dedicated sessions on developing a renewable energy derivatives market, facilitating energy transfer between developing and developed economies using Blockchain, improving access to energy finance and affordable technology solutions, and addressing challenges related to hydrogen storage and distribution.

Senior policymakers and industry experts confirmed to speak at The Green Chain Conference include, Caspar Herzberg, Chief Revenue Officer of AVEA, Dr. Gerhard Thonhauser, Chairman of TDE Group, Ana Haurie, Co-founder and CEO of Respira International, Carsten Stöecker, Founder of Spherity GmbH, James Veale, President and Co-founder of GreenToken by SAP, Khalid Almuhaidib, Acting Senior Vice President of Hydrogen business at ADNOC, Mauricio Vargas, CEO of Bayotech, and Martin Nagell, Advisor, Office of the CEO at Masdar.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said: "Rapid adoption of clean and renewable energy is transforming the global energy landscape, but we need to do more to achieve the climate goals and ensure universal access to affordable and sustainable energy sources. The Green Chain Conference presents an opportunity to build a transparent and equitable energy future for all, with a particular focus on decarbonising the manufacturing sector using disruptive technologies. I’m delighted to welcome global leaders and energy industry experts to the UAE to foster greater collaboration and accelerate the pace of innovation in the energy sector."

Other speakers confirmed to speak at the conference include Maria Strandesen, Head of Future Fuels at Maersk, Dr. Andrea Lovato, Executive Vice President and Head of Renewable Development and Green Hydrogen at ACWA Power, Jonathan Carpenter, Vice President of New Energy Services at Petrofac, Dr. Malcom Cook, Vice President and Head of Business Development at ThyssenKrupp, Dr. Carsten Borchers, Vice President of Strategy Energy Networks at E.ON SE, and Pierre Samaties, Senior Advisor at Roland Berger.

The conference will be held at EXPO’s Dubai Exhibition Centre, as part of the six-day GMIS Week, that will feature over 30 exhibitors to showcase UAE based technology and manufacturing capabilities, and bring together over 125 global leaders across three conferences, including the #GMIS2021 Summit on November 22 and 23 which will bring together Heads of State, Ministers, and Chairs and CEOs of the world’s largest organisations to engage in discussions and debates that will shape the future of technology and manufacturing, followed by the Global Good Conference, a dedicated conference led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity, on November 24, as well as dedicated country focused side-events led by the United Kingdom, Italy and Australia on November 24 and 25.