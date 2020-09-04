UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

#GMIS2020: Lack Of Investment And Rise Of Protectionism Will Limit The Spread Of Internet Connectivity

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

#GMIS2020: Lack of investment and rise of protectionism will limit the spread of internet connectivity

HANNOVER, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) Lack of investment and the rise of protectionism threaten the world’s ability to spread internet connectivity to almost half of the global population who currently live without it, according to LI Yong, Director-General, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNIDO, and Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General, International Telecommunication Union, ITU, who addressed the Virtual Edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, #GMIS2020, being held on September 4-5.

‏More than half the world’s population is now online, however connecting the rest of the world’s citizens, estimated at around 3.8 billion people, could prove far tougher and take many more years as they reside in developing or Least Developed Countries, LDCs, where connectivity rates can be below 20 percent. Information and Communications Technology, ICT, is considered a prerequisite for countries to achieve sustainable development and adopt the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

‏Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General, ITU said the pandemic had demonstrated that ICT is more important than ever for human society.

However, he pointed out that, by some estimates, investment of around $100bn could be required to achieve universal, affordable and good quality internet access just in Africa by 2030.

‏"We would like to see everybody connected affordably by 2030, so this is a real challenge," Zhao said. "Those that are not connected yet live mainly in poor or remote areas, and you cannot just use the same strategy to bring these people online. This will require investment and the only way is through public-private partnerships. And in the ICT field, we know that the majority of investments come from private sector."

‏LI Yong, Director-General, UNIDO, agreed that funding for infrastructure was an issue but that this also had to go hand-in-hand with government policies to initiate digitalisation programmes. He added: "The second part is the private sector should be actively encouraged to be involved in digital technology development. This is a very important process and the international community also needs to be united, particularly when we talk about the big gap between the advanced countries and developing countries."

Related Topics

Africa Internet World Technology United Nations Poor Itu Same September From Government Billion

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

6 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

43 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

51 minutes ago

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4 percent: governm ..

2 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan special programmes on Defence Day

2 minutes ago

Over 24,000 displaced in DR Congo in one month: UN ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.