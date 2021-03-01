GMIS2021 to host 4th edition at Expo Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS2021) will host its fourth edition from November 22nd-27th alongside EXPO Dubai. This will be the second time the UAE hosts the Summit, after holding the inaugural edition in Abu Dhabi in 2017.

Co-chaired by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) brings together leaders from the global manufacturing and technology communities to discuss, debate, and shape the future of manufacturing. The Summit aims to place manufacturing at the heart of economic regeneration and government policymaking, and utilise technology as a tool for global cooperation and collaboration. Hosting GMIS2021 at Expo Dubai will position industrialisation at the centre of the global dialogue, reinforcing the sector’s important role in driving economic growth and global prosperity.

Inspired by EXPO 2020’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the GMIS2021 theme ‘Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity’ will explore how the fourth industrial revolution can be utilised to enhance productivity across the manufacturing ecosystem and create shared value for organisations and society. As the world recovers from the unprecedented disruptions caused by COVID-19, the emphasis on digitalisation of industries, and the need to create an ecosystem that can seamlessly connect and operate across platforms and geographies, has become critical for survival.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, "We are pleased to host the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit in the UAE, especially at Expo Dubai, as this step comes in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen international cooperation and support initiatives that drive industrial progress. We are confident that hosting the Summit alongside Expo Dubai will give impetus to this important event that promotes cross-border collaboration to shape the future of industries and contribute to global economic growth. Furthermore, it highlights the distinguished position of the UAE and the pioneering role the country plays in supporting initiatives that serve the interests of humanity."

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber added, "Under the theme ‘Rewiring Societies: Repurposing Digitalisation for Prosperity’, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit will convene leaders and industry experts to discuss and debate the best ways to prepare for the post-Covid-19 recovery and determine the role of the industrial sector to accelerate this recovery. The Fourth Industrial Revolution has contributed to the rapid development of the industrial sector in a short period of time. It is essential to discuss the role of technology in shaping the future of industries and how to take advantage of the opportunities and solutions it presents to address various challenges.

"

Dr. Al Jaber stressed the importance of cooperation between the various parties concerned with the growth and progress of the industrial sector, including government agencies responsible for legislation and laws regulating the industrial sector, industrial companies, technologists, and investors, in order to participate in the global dialogue aimed at improving the role of the industrial sector and enhancing its contribution to achieving sustainable development and economic prosperity, in both developed and developing countries.

Kicking-off preparations for GMIS2021, Dr. Al Jaber and LI Yong, Director General of the UNIDO, held a virtual meeting to align on the key strategic priorities for the fourth edition of the Summit.

LI Yong said, "UNIDO is pleased to receive the support and be in a strong partnership with the United Arab Emirates in our endeavour to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development. This GMIS partnership with Dubai EXPO enables us to reach a global audience of policymakers, private sector companies, research partners and civil society organisations.

"The future of manufacturing must be inclusive, one that leaves no one behind. A future that creates feasible mechanisms, allowing women, young people, SMEs and developing countries to claim a fair stake in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. GMIS 2021 will be a catalyst for transformative ideas and actions."

Activities at GMIS2021 will be held at EXPO Dubai Exhibition Centre for an entire week from November 22nd-27th, starting with discussions at the Summit on November 22nd & 23rd that will take place across several formats, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and interviews with some of the industry’s most prominent leaders, followed by working groups, interactive workshops, youth sessions, and activities related to the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit legacy initiatives, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity. Throughout the week, GMIS2021 will also run the UAE’s first technology-driven manufacturing exhibition where the latest innovations and solutions in the field of technology and industry will be showcased.

The GMIS2021 agenda will dive into how the adoption of core technologies like Artificial Intelligence, internet of Things, Cloud Computing, and the fifth generation of wireless network technology (5G) are central to transforming the future of manufacturing, and will explore the many possibilities that unfold with the seamless integration of machines and humans as well as the benefits of enhanced mobility across people, processes, and the industrial value chain and how this can contribute to a digitally inclusive, interconnected, and sustainable future.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit was previously held in the UAE (GMIS2017), Russia (GMIS2019), and Germany (GMIS2020 – virtually), and brought together Heads of State, Ministers, and Chairs and CEOs of some of the world’s largest organisations.