God Poised For Significant Quarterly Rise Following Interest Rate-driven Decline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 01:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2022) WASHINGTON, 30th December, 2022 (WAM) â€“ On the last trading day of 2022, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,818.70 per ounce by 2:17 p.m, while U.S. gold futures settled unchanged at $1,826.2, Reuters reported.

Gold prices moved up on Friday, as the non-yielding metal is on course to close its best quarter since June 2020, thanks to predictions of fewer interest rate hikes by the U.S. Fed following a drop from record highs earlier this year.
Bullion is only down about 0.5% in 2022 as back-to-back rate hikes by the U.S. central bank pushed gold to a more than two-year low in September, but prices have pared losses since.

The reaction of global central banks to rising inflation will dictate market sentiment through 2023, according to economists quoted by Reuters.

