(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the second race of the 29th Dubai World Cup, on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, Dubai Future outperformed 10 horses, finishing the 3200-metre race in 3:21:50 minutes to win first place and a cash prize of $580,000.

Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor expressed his happiness at crowning the Dubai Future with the title of the second race of the Dubai Gold Cup of the Dubai World Cup, stressing that it is a great achievement for the 9-year-old horse.