Godolphin's Dubai Future Won The $1 Million Dubai Gold Cup
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the second race of the 29th Dubai World Cup, on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.
Trained by Saeed bin Suroor and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, Dubai Future outperformed 10 horses, finishing the 3200-metre race in 3:21:50 minutes to win first place and a cash prize of $580,000.
Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor expressed his happiness at crowning the Dubai Future with the title of the second race of the Dubai Gold Cup of the Dubai World Cup, stressing that it is a great achievement for the 9-year-old horse.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength with Arabic Languag ..6 minutes ago
-
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup6 minutes ago
-
Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 202521 minutes ago
-
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 202536 minutes ago
-
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of April Acts1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in Global AI Summit on Africa in Rwanda1 hour ago
-
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments2 hours ago
-
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians2 hours ago
-
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Russia discuss joint co ..2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investment funds, Qualifyin ..3 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours3 hours ago