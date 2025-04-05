Open Menu

Godolphin's Dubai Future Won The $1 Million Dubai Gold Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the second race of the 29th Dubai World Cup, on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, Dubai Future outperformed 10 horses, finishing the 3200-metre race in 3:21:50 minutes to win first place and a cash prize of $580,000.

Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor expressed his happiness at crowning the Dubai Future with the title of the second race of the Dubai Gold Cup of the Dubai World Cup, stressing that it is a great achievement for the 9-year-old horse.

Related Topics

World Dubai April Gold Race Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

6 minutes ago
 Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

6 minutes ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

36 minutes ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

1 hour ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

2 hours ago
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

2 hours ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

2 hours ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East