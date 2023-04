WORLD CAPITALS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) Gold prices slid on Monday morning as spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,951.37 per ounce, as of 0401 GMT, its lowest in nearly a week, Reuters reported.

Spot silver dropped 2.1% to $23.56 per ounce, platinum lost 1% at $981.89, and palladium slipped 0.7% to $1,449.94.