UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Futures Trading On DGCX Spiked Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Gold futures trading on DGCX spiked last month

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange, DGCX, last month saw its flagship Gold Futures product continue its strong start to the year, with year-to-date, Y-T-D, volume growth of 773.6 percent compared to the same period last year, aided by a multi-year record in January.

The spike in trading is a response to a global backdrop of economic uncertainty, with investors increasingly looking towards safe-haven assets. Total volumes on the DGCX in February hit 1.49 million contracts, while Y-T-D Average Open Interest, AOI, was 367,878 contracts, up from 243,409 a growth of 51.1 percent during the same period in 2019.

Trading across the DGCX’s G6 Currency pairs was also strong in February, with the asset class recording overall volume growth of 18.1 percent in February, with an underlying value of US$ 7.2 billion. The EURUSD Futures contract was the most prominent, trading 76,595 contracts, up 41.

1 percent month-on-month, M-O-M.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented, "Unforeseen events during the first two months of this year have sent shockwaves across global markets. Investors are bearish on the global economy and increasingly turning to products that can help them manage their risk. This is reflected in the trading we are seeing on the DGCX, in which a greater number of investors are recognising the value our products offer for hedging purposes. The rest of the year promises to be particularly busy for us, as we prepare to launch new locally relevant products to provide our members with a wider range of tools to safely protect their investments."

The DGCX’s INR product portfolio was another driver of trading last month, on the back of President Donald Trump’s visit to India. INR Mini Futures was the standout performer, trading 113,521 contracts, up 43 percent M-O-M and 9.6 percent Y-O-Y.

Related Topics

India Exchange Dubai Driver Visit Trump Male Same India Rupees January February 2019 Gold Market From Mini Billion Million

Recent Stories

Our Clarification

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches 8-language mystery sh ..

46 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Ghanaian Defence Minister

46 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan restores membershi ..

10 minutes ago

ABAD appreciates lifting of ban on construction in ..

10 minutes ago

Additional District and Session Judge Shagufta Sid ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.