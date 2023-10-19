Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) Gold prices rose during today's trading, gaining more than US$4 in spot trading to approach its highest levels in two and a half months.

As of 12:06 p.m. UAE time, the yellow metal rose 0.22 percent or $4.4 to reach $1,952.07 per ounce.

In contrast, gold futures for December 2023 fell 0.24 percent or $4.55 to reach $1,963.9 per ounce.