Gold Production In China Rises By 0.56% In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) China’s gold production rose by 0.56% to 377.24 tonnes in 2024, while the People’s Bank of China increased its gold reserves by 44.17 tonnes to reach 2,279.57 tonnes by the end of the year, maintaining its position as the world’s sixth-largest gold holder.
China’s gold consumption declined by 9.58% to 985.
31 tonnes, amid a sharp drop in jewellery demand and a notable increase in bullion demand, the China Gold Association (CGA) reported today.
The Paper, a Chinese digital newspaper, reported that gold jewellery consumption fell by 24.69% to 532.02 tonnes, while demand for gold bars and coins increased by 24.54% to 373.13 tonnes.
Trading at the Shanghai Gold Exchange showed significant growth, with volume rising 49.90% to 62,300 tonnes and value increasing 86.65% to 34.65 trillion Yuan.
