Golf legends set sights on Dubai Moonlight Classic 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Superstar Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn will line up alongside compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, Europe’s victorious Solheim Cup skipper Catriona Matthew and English legend Dame Laura Davies to compete under the floodlights at the 15th Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA).

Former World No. 1 Ariya, and elder sibling Moriya, currently 23rd and 34th, respectively, in The Rolex Rankings will take to the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club from 27th to 29th October, 2021, alongside World No. 28 Thitikul, two-time LET 2021 winner, with Scottish star Matthew, a six-time LET career winner, and Davies, a four-time Major champion.

The 2021 tournament returns with fans at the centre of the action on- and off-course on Thursday and Friday. In addition to free entry for all, golf taster sessions run by the Peter Cowen academy will be available for all age groups and abilities, providing family fun under the floodlights.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director, said, "The Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA is one of the most highly anticipated, inclusive events on Dubai's social and sporting schedule.

We look forward to welcoming fans on Thursday and Friday to celebrate world-class sport, food, and entertainment set against the stunning Dubai Marina backdrop.

"Golfing legend Davies, a seven-time LET Order of Merit winner and 20-time LPGA event champion, said, "It is always a pleasure to return to Dubai; the players love to come here and tackle the Faldo. The weather and conditions are perfect for golf, and the atmosphere is always excellent. Playing under floodlights is something unique, and it gives the event an attractive dimension for new fans."

Matthew, the first European captain to mastermind back-to-back Solheim Cup wins after orchestrating a thrilling 15-13 triumph at the Inverness Club in Ohio last month, said, "Dubai has always been a favourite destination for women’s golf as the city is a long-term supporter of the Ladies European Tour. Once again, the strong field and the tournament will inspire more interest in the game with a female audience. It would be great to see more young Arab girls playing the sport."