Open Menu

Good Country Index Creator explores Dubai’s Global Reputation At Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Good Country Index creator explores Dubai’s global reputation at Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Simon Anholt, policy advisor and creator of the Good Country Index and the Anholt Nation Brands Index, highlighted how Dubai can craft an authentic global image during a keynote at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum.

Speaking in a session titled The Story We Don’t Have to Tell, Anholt underlined the importance of national identity and city branding in shaping how countries and cities are perceived.

He noted that for Dubai, a city of diversity and rapid transformation, building a coherent cultural identity and compelling narrative is key to uniting communities, fostering civic pride and positioning itself globally.

He said that reputation is built not only through history or symbols but by how a place contributes to the wider world. Using two decades of data, Anholt stressed that the prosperity of nations and cities is strongly tied to their international contribution.

Citing Dubai’s story of transformation and innovation, he explained that culture, perception and narrative influence social cohesion, economic opportunity and diplomatic standing. He urged leaders to cultivate an inclusive culture that balances authenticity with ambition, enabling Dubai to further strengthen its global influence.

Related Topics

World Dubai Rashid

Recent Stories

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

35 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

35 minutes ago
 DC Malakand reviews performance of Government depa ..

DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments

35 minutes ago
 CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other ..

CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

35 minutes ago
 Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

1 hour ago
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

1 hour ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

1 hour ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

1 hour ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

1 hour ago
 Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case

Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case

5 seconds ago
 Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved

Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East