- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Good Country Index creator explores Dubai’s global reputation at Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership F ..
Good Country Index Creator explores Dubai’s Global Reputation At Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Simon Anholt, policy advisor and creator of the Good Country Index and the Anholt Nation Brands Index, highlighted how Dubai can craft an authentic global image during a keynote at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum.
Speaking in a session titled The Story We Don’t Have to Tell, Anholt underlined the importance of national identity and city branding in shaping how countries and cities are perceived.
He noted that for Dubai, a city of diversity and rapid transformation, building a coherent cultural identity and compelling narrative is key to uniting communities, fostering civic pride and positioning itself globally.
He said that reputation is built not only through history or symbols but by how a place contributes to the wider world. Using two decades of data, Anholt stressed that the prosperity of nations and cities is strongly tied to their international contribution.
Citing Dubai’s story of transformation and innovation, he explained that culture, perception and narrative influence social cohesion, economic opportunity and diplomatic standing. He urged leaders to cultivate an inclusive culture that balances authenticity with ambition, enabling Dubai to further strengthen its global influence.
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues
Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
Court acquits man in kidnapping-for-ransom case
Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President witnesses launch of 13 new projects to deliver over 40,000 homes, residential plots fo ..10 seconds ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Dubai uniquely positioned to remain leader in shaping global e ..16 seconds ago
-
Dubai Economic Leaders Majlis explores ways to enhance emirate's competitiveness20 seconds ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 4th Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport24 seconds ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum session explores right balance between leadership, management31 seconds ago
-
Good Country Index creator explores Dubai’s global reputation at Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership F ..34 seconds ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, inspiring journey offer practical leadership l ..16 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid directs intensified efforts to make Dubai world’s most beautiful, advanced cit ..30 minutes ago
-
Space42 to create UAE’s first Sovereign Mobility Cloud31 minutes ago
-
Dubai's conscious leadership a global model for achieving strategic objectives: Expert46 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Dubai’s global leaders ..46 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on water reuse1 hour ago