Goodall, Al Mheiri In Conversation On Sustainable Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) ‘Sustainability – Have we pulled back from the brink?’ is the second discussion in the Literary Conversation Across Borders digital series, with Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world’s best-known environmental scientists in conversation with Mariam Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, on 6th June at 19:30.

The session follows the inaugural event in the ‘Literary Conversations Across Borders’ series, which saw more than 3,500 people from 46 countries registered and able to tune in to the live discussion via Zoom and the YouTube channel.

The event took place on 30th May with Indian politician Shashi Tharoor and Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State: Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy in a debate on how the events of 2020 will change the course of history. This is the highest number of attendees that have attended a digital event in the UAE.

This second session, which includes live Q&A, will look at the impact the pandemic and lock-down measures have had on our lives, and how this might influence the ways forward in making a more sustainable world in terms of the global food supply challenges and the natural world.

The ‘Literary Conversations Across Borders’ project is a new initiative to promote international cultural understanding through the power of books and words which has been launched by the UAE Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy and the Emirates Literature Foundation. It uses a digital platform to host Emirati writers and commentators in live discussions with high profile experts from around the world on a variety of critical topics.

There will be eight sessions in this first Literary Conversations Across Borders series. Further details and more authors will be announced shortly.

