Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Italian authorities announced that Google has paid €326 million (US$339.4 million) to settle a dispute over unpaid taxes, Italian authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Milan launched an investigation into Google Ireland Limited after the Italian revenue agency determined that the company had failed to declare its income and pay related taxes for the period from 2015 to 2019.

Following an agreement, Google paid €326 million, covering taxes, fines, and interest, to resolve the dispute with Italian tax authorities, Milan Chief Prosecutor Marcello Viola said in a statement.

After the final protocol was signed on 28th January, a request had been submitted to the preliminary investigation judge to dismiss the pending case against Google, he said, adding that the investigation, conducted in cooperation with finance police and the revenue agency, focused on revenues generated through the sale of advertising space.

