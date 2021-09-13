Gov Games 2021 set to return for its third edition on 9th December

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Organising Committee of Gov Games has announced that the third edition of the high-energy team-building challenge is set to return from 9th to 11th December, 2021.

The first initiative of its kind in the world that aims to promote teamwork and team spirit among government employees, the competition will see an exceptional edition hosted for its third cycle, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to resume sports activities and events in the emirate.

The third cycle of Gov Games features a new category for the community, which now allows Emirati citizens and residents in the UAE to take part in the challenge alongside government entities. The competition aims to enhance teamwork, strengthen bonding and positively impact the wellbeing of participants.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of Gov Games, said, "We are excited to host the third edition of the Gov Games competition, which now includes a new category for the community as part of our efforts to expand the impact of the event and raise levels of team bonding and performance among society members. The new category was introduced in response to an overwhelming demand from members of the community, who attended previous cycles of Gov Games, to participate in a similar tournament for non-government employees. This year’s challenges are going to take place in the Dubai Design District (D3), one of the most vibrant districts in the emirate.

Bin Essa said that the Organising Committee of Gov Games is committed to implementing all the precautionary measures outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, to ensure the health and wellbeing of the participating teams and the audience. "The Organising Committee is prepared to deliver another successful edition of the sports competition that once again features the participation of local, regional and international teams," he continued.

The Organising Committee said that registration is now open for participants from local and Federal government entities as well as other members of the public. The registration will remain open until 30th October, 2021.

According to the Committee, participants registered in the community category of the event will compete in a pre-qualifying tournament before securing a place in the Gov Games competition.

Organised and supervised by The General Secretariate of the Executive Council of Dubai in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, Gov Games 2021 will feature unique challenges that require a combination of physical and mental strength under a highly competitive, action-packed environment.

The international teams that took part in the previous editions of Gov Games, included Saudi Arabia, USA, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Armenia, Tunisia, Thailand, as well as other countries.

More information on the registration can be found on the website www.govgames.ae.