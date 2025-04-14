Open Menu

Government Estimate Shows Record Decline Of Japanese Nationals As Of October 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 2024

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) TOKYO, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – The population of Japanese nationals stood at 120.3 million as of October 2024, down a record 898,000 from a year earlier, a government estimate showed Monday, amid the graying of society and a declining birthrate, Kyodo news reported.

The total population in Japan, including foreign residents, also fell 550,000 to 123.8 million as of October1 last year, marking the 14th consecutive year of decline, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The sharpest drop in Japanese nationals since comparable data became available in 1950 comes as the number of people aged at 14 and below dropped by 343,000 to 13.83 million, accounting for a record low of 11.2% of the total population. In contrast, the population of those aged 65 and over rose by 17,000 to 36.24 million, reaching a record high of 29.3%.

The working-age population, or people between 15 and 64, fell 224,000 to 73.73 million, accounting for 59.6%, the estimate showed.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan April October From Government Million

Recent Stories

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

31 minutes ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

1 hour ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

2 hours ago
UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on com ..

UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes

2 hours ago
 GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, ..

GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for n ..

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

3 hours ago

ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group

3 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Diseas ..

Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Disease Center

3 hours ago
 UAE's non-oil economy continues healthy growth: OP ..

UAE's non-oil economy continues healthy growth: OPEC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East