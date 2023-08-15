Government Experience Exchange Office delegation visits Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation in Washington

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) A delegation from the Government Experience Exchange Office visited the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation in Washington to understand how the UAE-funded institute is making paediatric surgery more precise, less invasive and pain-free.

The UAE delegation visited children between 5-17 years old who were receiving medical treatment at the centre. They also toured the Children's National Hospital, speaking to administrative, research and medical staff about the institute’s achievements.

Michelle Riley-Brown, President and CEO of the Children's National Hospital, received the delegation. She was joined by Michelle McGuire, Chief Strategy Officer; Anthony Sandler, SVP and Surgeon-in-Chief at the hospital; Dr. Kevin Cleary, Technical Director, Bioengineering Initiative, Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation; Amanda Ranalli, Sr.

Director of International Advancement; Soraia Angiuoli, Executive Director of Global Services at the institute; and DeAnn Marshall, President, Children's National Hospital Foundation.

Abdulla Lootah, UAE's Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, praised the institute’s scientific research and technical development.

Since the institute was founded in 2009, it has achieved remarkable success in the field of children's health. To date, the institute has issued 40 patents for groundbreaking pediatric medical innovations. It has also completed 1,500 active clinical research projects and provided care for more than 246,000 patients, including many unique cases in 2021.