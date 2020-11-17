Government extends grace period for visa violators until end of year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, has issued a decision to extend the grace period of exemption for "all violators" of the entry and residence of foreigners law until 31st December, 2020.

The extension is for those who violated the entry and foreigners’ residence law before 1st March, 2020 and will be exempted from all fines, including National ID cards, provided they leave the country.

Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director-General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at ICA, said the grace period extension is to enable violators to adjust their status in the country before the end of the year.