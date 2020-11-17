UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Extends Grace Period For Visa Violators Until End Of Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Government extends grace period for visa violators until end of year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, has issued a decision to extend the grace period of exemption for "all violators" of the entry and residence of foreigners law until 31st December, 2020.

The extension is for those who violated the entry and foreigners’ residence law before 1st March, 2020 and will be exempted from all fines, including National ID cards, provided they leave the country.

Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director-General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at ICA, said the grace period extension is to enable violators to adjust their status in the country before the end of the year.

Related Topics

Ica March December Citizenship 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Two bakeries sealed for selling tainted food produ ..

9 minutes ago

Russia denies Microsoft claims of healthcare cyber ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan is a fantastic country with a lot of cric ..

9 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson under fire over Scottish parliament ..

13 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Army Refutes Claims About Azeri A ..

13 minutes ago

AC Milan coach Pioli's assistant also out with Cov ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.