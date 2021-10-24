ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) has announced that it will be held in person this year between 15th-18th November 2021, bringing together experts from across the sector and giving all attendees the chance to shape the future of the energy landscape.

The exhibition will be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The Strategic Conference Programme features speaking appearances from more than 160 ministers and policymakers, including Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil of Bahrain; Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of Nigeria; Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt; Bento Costa Lima de Albuquerque, Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil; Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC; and Pavel Yurievich Sorokin, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation.

Many of the world’s leading figures in the energy business are also confirmed to speak, including Bernard Looney, Group Chief Executive of bp; Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental; Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes; Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS; Alfred Stern, CEO of OMV; Russell Hardy, CEO of Vitol; Eric Cantor, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Moelis; Tetsuhiro Hosono, Chairman and CEO of JOGMEC; and Dr.

Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy AG.

COP26 will impact the trajectory of energy transitions, and unlock new solutions which accelerate diversification and decarbonisation strategies.

The conference will offer unique insights into how the energy industry has responded to the challenges of COVID-19, and how it is adapting more broadly in the face of accelerated energy transitions, growing global ambitions for sustainable integrated energy value chains, and net-zero emissions.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC, commented, "I am delighted to be able to welcome such a remarkable calibre of speakers to ADIPEC’s 2021 Strategic Conference. This is an unparalleled opportunity to hear from the ministers, policymakers, and business leaders who are at the forefront of shaping the new energy agenda for 2022 and beyond. The Strategic Conference Programme is designed to enable all attendees to tackle the challenges facing the energy sector head-on."