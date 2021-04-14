Government media briefing on COVID-19: Emirati youth are key component of national system for addressing pandemics, challenges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Nazari, Director-General of the Federal Youth Authority, stressed that the Emirati youth are the key component of the national system aimed at addressing pandemics.

The number of young volunteers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has exceeded 45,000, he added, affirming the youth of the country, who are equipped with the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, are supporting the country’s efforts to manage emergencies and disasters.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, over 45,000 young volunteers pledged to serve their community in hospitals, quarantine facilities, testing centres, airports, ports and shopping malls, as well as through various other campaigns, he further said," he said.

During the regular media briefing of the UAE Government, Al Nazari stated that the energies of the youth are the key driver for all activities and initiatives aimed at serving the community and the nation. He noted that the authorities are keen to turn challenges into opportunities and to enable agile solutions that employ digital technologies and invest in youth’s time, energy and skills to serve others.

"We urge the youth to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which will have a positive impact on the Emirati community by curbing the spread of the virus and maintaining the country’s achievements. The youth are also required to adhere to the precautionary measures after taking the vaccine and commit to laws and regulation to fully recover," he said.

The youth must realise the importance of their vital role during this extraordinary period, he added, affirming that the authority is conducting hundreds of activities and events to enhance their capacities and skills, whether in terms of professional training, advanced technologies or arts.

The authority’s activities are being conducted remotely during the pandemic and total over 500 events, in cooperation with 190 public and private sector associations, benefitting more than 30,000 young people, he further added.

Al Nazari highlighted the fact that the authority has launched related initiatives and presented 100 ways of investing in youth capacities, whether through development programmes, competitions, business incubators or educational grants combined under one platform.

He further stressed that nine national initiatives were launched to ensure the readiness of the Emirati youth and promote their key role in addressing pandemics, adding that the authority released guidelines on how to care for the elderly during pandemics.

He then pointed out that mental health is important to everyone’s safety, especially the mental health of the youth, as it enables them to deal with life’s challenges and live in safety and security.

Al Nazari urged the youth to adopt healthy lifestyles that will reinforce their mental health, including spending time with their families, organising their daily tasks and communicating with mental health specialists, affirming that they can benefit from the authority’s mental health platform.

"The current times require all, particularly young Emiratis, to be aware of the difficult challenges, to take responsibility and to be ready to protect their community against any health-related risks," he said.

The responsibilities of the Emirati youth are intensified during times of global challenges and the outbreak of pandemics, he further added, confirming his confidence in their abilities to overcome crises.

The Emirati youth are capable of providing members of the community with adequate healthcare services, in line with international standards, Al Nazari said in conclusion.