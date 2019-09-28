Government ministers, decision-makers to highlight innovative techniques at Qudwa 2019

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and organised by the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Qudwa 2019 has announced key government ministers as speakers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and organised by the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Qudwa 2019 has announced key government ministers as speakers.

With the full agenda released, participating government ministers including Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Hussain Ibrahim al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, (Chairman of the UAE Space Agency), and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will highlight the significance of adopting innovative teaching methods to enhance the future of education.

Held under the theme, "Teaching for Global Competence", the topics will highlight internationally recognised best practices and teaching methods that teachers in the region can adopt. There are more than 70 local, regional and international speakers, and leaders participating in the forum.

In his opening address titled "Classroom Coexistence: Teaching for Tolerance", Sheikh Nahyan will discuss how tolerance propagates an open-minded approach, a respectful attitude, and a curiosity about different cultures that pervade everyday life in the UAE’s multicultural society. He will also, shed light on how the National Tolerance Agenda intersects with the UAE’s agenda for education, as well as the ability to teach global competence to strengthen social cohesion and prepare students for an interconnected future.

The Forum will attract key international speakers in fields related to knowledge including Dr. Beau Lotto, neuroscientist and founder of Lab of Misfits neuro-design studio, USA, who will participate in a panel discussion with Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi titled "The Power of Culture in Knowledge Development".

Mohamed K. Al Neaimi, Director of the Education Affairs, Office of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, will provide an overview of the Education Affairs Office’s key education projects and its plans to improve the quality of teaching, as well as how these projects will improve the professional development of teachers, shift the mindset of educators, and promote lifelong learning in teachers and students.

Creative teacher-focused activities will include poster exhibitions, in which teachers from the UAE will present their journeys in highly interactive 10-minute sessions that connect their experiences to the themes of Qudwa.

There will be Masterclasses with some of the world’s leading education pioneers, Qudwa Therapy sessions focusing on the wellbeing of teachers and facilitated by an array of experts themed Al Majlis Networking sessions managed by teachers, and Edge of Ed, a series of rapid-fire presentations on the latest technologies and innovative practices in education.

Qudwa Forum 2019 will also host the prestigious Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher, which honours exceptional teachers from the GCC region. Qudwa provides an opportunity to recognize teachers for their countless achievements, and both Qudwa and the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher celebrate the region’s teachers and position them as vital role models who support students in reaching their potential.