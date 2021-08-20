UrduPoint.com

Government Nurseries In Sharjah Receive Children In September

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Government nurseries in Sharjah receive children in September

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) The Sharjah Education Council (SEC) announced the reopening of government nurseries in Sharjah and receiving children already enrolled to resume studies in September, amid precautionary measures taken to ensure safety and health of children.

September will be devoted to offer activities to children, and actual studies will start in October for the 2021/2022 school year.

To combat the emerging Coronavirus, SEC revealed that new children will not be received during the current scholastic year, in light of reducing the capacity of classes and reducing the number of children enrolled in each semester. SEC also announced that new children will be accepted if the capacity is increased by the competent authorities.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Mulla, Secretary General of Sharjah Education Council, congratulated the families and parents on the approaching start of the scholastic year, following a period that obligated students to pursue distance education.

He indicated that SEC was ready for the success of the academic year, in light of the measures taken by SEC professionals who prepared a safe educational environment to receive children.

Maryam Jaber Al Shamsi, Director of the Government Nurseries Department at the Sharjah Education Council, indicated that nurseries are ready to receive pre-registered children at the beginning of September through the launch of the "September Fun" programme, which includes many activities and workshops preparing the child ready and accepting to pursue distance education in the nursery.

Al Shamsi pointed that the Government Nurseries Department policies continued during the pandemic by offering virtual activities to children, which aimed at promoting continuous communication supporting virtual education.

