Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) The Government of Azerbaijan has granted H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, an order marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan diplomatic service in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the ties binding the two countries across various fronts.

The UAE's top diplomat received the medal from Maher Aliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UAE, at a meeting today at the Ministry's premises here.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked the Government of Azerbaijan for the recognition, praising the distinctive relations between the two countries, as supported by their leadership.

Aliyev expressed his country’s determination to reinforce relations with the UAE in all areas.

The meeting was attended by Shehab Ahmed Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols at the ministry.