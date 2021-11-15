Government of Dubai Media Office launches Dubai Edition podcast programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) today announced the launch of Dubai Edition, a podcast programme focused on sharing compelling stories from Dubai.

The initiative was announced on the sidelines of Dubai PodFest, the first event of its kind dedicated to podcasting in the region, held at the Dubai Press Club.

Dubai Edition will host officials from the Government of Dubai as well as various figures from the cultural and creative sectors who will share inspirational stories and discuss Dubai’s aspirations for the future. The show will feature short episodes and discuss issues that are of interest to society members.

Dubai Edition, which was conceived as part of GDMO’s efforts to embrace the latest advancements in the media sector, aims to share the unique stories of achievement, innovation and creativity emerging from the emirate with a global audience.

Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: "The launch of Dubai Edition reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to embrace the latest digital advancements. The programme will serve as a key platform for knowledge-sharing and open dialogue while also communicating Dubai’s inspirational stories to a wide range of podcast listeners."

In the coming period, Dubai Edition will feature a variety of interviews and talk shows with prominent figures in the Dubai community, organised by Dubai Press Club and Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.