Government Provides AED1.4 Bn In Social Assistance In Q2

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

Government provides AED1.4 bn in social assistance in Q2

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The total financial assistance provided by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Community Development to eligible Emirati citizens in the second quarter, Q2, of 2019, amounted to AED1.42 billion.

This assistance is part of the key pillars of the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which promotes an inclusive environment that integrates all segments of the society, while preserving the UAE’s unique identity, culture, heritage and traditions, and reinforces social and family cohesion.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance, the assistance constituted around six percent to the total expenditure of federal ministries, amounting to AED24.4 billion, in Q2 of the current year.

The government support includes social assistance, price subsidies, direct cash assistance, support to people of determination, the elderly, wedding grants, and other family-oriented services.

