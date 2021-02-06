Government Support Department applies 30 per cent attendance in the workplace in government and semi-government agencies in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 6th February 2021 (WAM) - The Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi has announced reducing attendance at the workplace in Abu Dhabi government and semi-government entities to 30 per cent, to bolster precautionary measures implemented in the emirate and protect the health of employees and their families.

The department also approved remote working for all jobs that could be delivered fully from outside the workplace, employees older than 60 or with chronic diseases and weak immunity, and people of determination.

The department also approved a compulsory PCR test every week for all employees. Volunteers in vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app are exempted from the weekly test.