Government Tolerance Exhibition to take place on sidelines of World Tolerance Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) An exhibition titled 'Government Tolerance Exhibition' will be held on the sidelines of World Tolerance Summit, WTS, taking place on 13th and 14th November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

This year’s summit is themed Tolerance in Multiculturalism: Achieving the Social, Economic and Humane Benefits of a Tolerant World.

The exhibition is aimed at highlighting initiatives and innovative projects implemented by government agencies in promoting coexistence and respect for diversity and pluralism at workplaces in line with the values of the Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Khalifa Mohammed Al Suwaidi, General Coordinator of the WTS, said, "The committee decided to organise a special exhibition out of its keenness to provide all means that will ensure healthy and stable workplaces that does not differentiate between the colour, religion or race, and instils values of accepting and respecting views of others, thereby establishing the rules of tolerance and spreading its values and principles among individuals and society.

Al Suwaidi urged government institutions and departments to participate in the two-day event, which would outline a set of practices and programmes, that are being used in the dissemination of the values of tolerance, justice and equality in the society.

The summit hosts more than 2,000 high-profile figures. The list includes government leaders, peace experts, academics, specialists, social workers, envoys from the international diplomatic community, International and local associations, organisations and representatives of the public and private sectors within an intensive and qualitative programme focused on promoting the values of tolerance and multiculturalism and accepting others to build a tolerant world in a multicultural society.