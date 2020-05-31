UrduPoint.com
Government Worked Remotely With Efficiency: Mohammed Bin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will continue to serve all and pursue all efforts to deliver the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 which aims to make the UAE among the best countries in the world.

"The government has worked remotely with efficiency, during the past months and today it is completing its works from the field after the return of the employees to work," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid while chairing a virtual meeting of the UAE Cabinet, on the first day of government employees returning to work at their offices.

"We discussed in our meeting the procedures for the return of employees to their offices and the future mechanisms of government work. Health will remain a priority. We have instructed officials to provide all means of safety and prevention and create a healthy environment for the safety of all," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added.

"UAE will go ahead and work teams are required to perform with a more flexible, comprehensive, and resilient approach to respond to rapidly daily changes," he affirmed.

"We say to everyone... life continues, achievements are ongoing, and experience has made us stronger, better and faster. The coming phase requires us to have a new spirit, with different thinking, to work faster and with greater flexibility," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The Cabinet instructed the formation of teams to simplify and improve the government services, particularly the judicial services, to become fully integrated e-services through digital channels and smart devices. The teams will also study the community culture amid the impact of COVID-19 and identify values, ethics and behaviour of the UAE community, both citizens and residents, to deal with the crisis and publish a meaningful, positive media content.

