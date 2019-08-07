UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government's Health Guide For Travelers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Government's health guide for travelers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) today released a list of health tips for travelers this summer, where it recommends visiting a travelers health clinic ahead of departure to receive pre-travel counseling, and any immunisations necessary to protect against communicable diseases.

Regarding jet lag, a common physiological condition resulting in sleep and gastrointestinal disorders, lack of concentration, fatigue and general weakness that occurs when travelling as a result of a disruption in the body's circadian rhythms, or 'body clock', MoHAP recommends to get adequate sleep, rest during long trips, drink plenty of fluids, avoid coffee, tea and other stimulants, as well as eat healthily.

Motion or travel sickness can also strike travelers, with repeated movement causing the body's sensory organs to send mixed messages to the brain, triggering various symptoms like dizziness, tiredness, nausea, headache and vomiting.

In order to relieve those symptoms, MoHAP recommends to change where you are sitting and avoid eating immediately before your trip, chew gum or mint candy to help with symptoms, or consult a doctor to prescribe a drug that relieves the symptoms of vertigo.

Sitting for long periods of time can cause a disturbance of the cardiovascular system, which might lead to Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). DVT is one of the factors that can lead to blood clotting in deep veins, especially in the legs. To avoid the condition, MoHAP advises travelers to walk almost every three hours or do chair exercises on a regular basis, and wear loose clothing.

There are also health concerns triggered by the environment, including health symptoms associated with high altitudes and when climbing the highlands.

Those include fatigue, headache, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath and loss of appetite.

MoHAP advises travelers to consult with a doctor - especially those suffering from heart or respiratory diseases - and to take into account drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration, as well as avoid smoking and alcohol.

The Ministry also recommends to avoid direct contact with animals - especially in places where rabies is prevalent - and to consult a doctor immediately following an exposure to an animal or insect bite, and wash the infected area using a sterile solution.

"In the event of traveling to mosquito-infested areas, the traveler may need to use protective doses for mosquito bites and to wear long-sleeved clothing."

Furthermore, some travelers may experience symptoms due to a severe temperature imbalance, which can lead to serious health problems, the Ministry said. Travelers are advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight for long periods, use protective creams, wear a head cover and drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

MoHAP went on to highlight that travelers may come into contact with food-borne and contaminated water diseases that can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, fever, or vomiting.

Therefore, it said, "take into account to drink enough water from reliable sources, and eat healthy food and inquire about the contents in meals."

The Ministry said that travelers should also avoid food sold by street vendors as it could risk food poisoning, and to refrain from eating salads and uncooked meats and produce.

Finally, the Ministry reminded of the importance of getting vaccinated before traveling to avoid some food-borne diseases.

Related Topics

Water Doctor Lead May Event From Blood

Recent Stories

For the love of Football! “Football in Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

PCB to revamp national coaching set-up

9 minutes ago

Emergency Meeting of the OIC contact Group on Jamm ..

15 minutes ago

Between 1987 and 2017, there has been a 27% declin ..

15 minutes ago

Evidence of 'Herculean' parrot found in New Zealan ..

5 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.