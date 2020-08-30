Government’s development, readiness for future portfolio is one of UAE’s key priorities: Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) Setting the direction for the government to follow in the coming decades, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai recently declared, "The government’s development and readiness for the future portfolio is one of the key priorities of the UAE for the coming period.

Improving government performance, ensuring readiness and transforming challenges into opportunities are components of the UAE’s approach."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made this statement while reviewing the working plans of the UAE Government, related to the "Government Development and the Future Issue," which was introduced as part of the new UAE Cabinet structure declared in July 2020, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

"The UAE has become a regional and an international model of government development, and has occupied leading positions in the lists of ten best countries in the world, in terms of government confidence, readiness for the future and smart services indexes," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added, noting that comprehensive development in all sectors is the cornerstone of the strategy to prepare for the next fifty years.

During the meeting, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, explained the objectives of the government’s development and future agenda, which is based on exploring future opportunities and studying challenges and future directives, to suggest proactive initiatives aimed at driving sustainable development and improving government performance.

The UAE Government has already adopted a plan to prepare for the next fifty years, upon the directives of the country’s leadership, by reinforcing the efforts of government teams and promoting partnerships with all segments of the community and vital sectors to ensure readiness for the future, she added.

She also pointed out that the government will adopt a clear agenda for developing the best government experiences in the world through abiding by five pillars and completing over 50 key initiatives, which will be implemented over the next five years.

Al Roumi explained that the agenda’s five pillars include reinforcing government productivity, designing new systems and models of work, launching a new generation of services that offer best customer experiences, drafting mechanisms for reinforcing proactiveness and readiness and developing future skills.

In recent days, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed chaired a series of leadership meetings to monitor the future plans of the government’s key portfolios, included in the new UAE Cabinet structure.In the July cabinet reshuffle, Sheikh Mohammed ordered canceling 50 percent of government service centres and converting them to digital platforms within two years, merging about 50 percent of Federal agencies with each other or within ministries, creating new ministerial positions, and creating executive heads in specialised sectors to cross strongly to the future.