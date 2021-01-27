Governments have experienced new challenges that require revisiting concepts: Mohammad Al Gergawi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stressed that the world’s governments have experienced new challenges that require revisiting concepts and designing different work models that would strengthen the readiness for the future.

He added that the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced governments to adopt practices for consolidating future approaches and accelerating the implementation of innovative solutions.

During his participation in a session, entitled, "Strengthening Stakeholder Capitalism Principles and Practices," as part of the pillar, "Leading Responsible Transformation and Industrial Growth," under the framework of the UAE’s participation in the "Davos Agenda 2021," organised by the World Economic Forum and held from 25th to 29th January, 2021, under the theme, "The Great Reset."

Al Gergawi said that the UAE Government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, focusses on strengthening global partnerships and supporting the international efforts to find innovative solutions to all challenges facing the process of sustainable development, which will help shape a better future.

He added that the Davos Agenda 2021 focusses on restoring global trust, underscoring the importance of joint global action to enabling governments to enhance their readiness and capacities to make decisions and adopt more efficient and sustainable solutions.

In his speech, Al Gergawi highlighted the government's efforts to address the pandemic on the global scale over the past 11 months, noting that coronavirus is still threatening the world. There were 2,014 infections and 52 deaths almost a year ago at the start of the pandemic, but now, after nearly a year, infections total 100 million and deaths account for 2 million, he said in conclusion.