Governments Of UAE And Uzbekistan Launch The 'Uzbek Government Leadership Program'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) The Governments of the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan have launched a four-month ''Uzbek Government Leadership Program'' to prepare a generation of government leaders based on the working model of the UAE government.

The new partnership falls within the framework of the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic government modernisation and development agreement, signed in 2019. The three-year agreement focusses on adopting the best practices in the areas of government services, smart services, institutional performance, and innovation and excellence, as well as on forming expert teams to support relevant initiatives and joint projects in the areas of government accelerators, government quality, government services, government smart applications, national strategies and plans, government performance, government innovation, leadership programmes, programming, the future of education and the economy, international competitiveness, and ease of conducting business.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said the two governments were able, in less than 3 years of the strategic partnership, to deliver important achievements in 26 focus areas of the partnership, which witnessed the completion of 120 initiatives, and the provision of more than 2.5 million hours of training through 130 workshops, benefiting more than 260,000 trainees.

For his part, Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Omar Zakov, stressed that the launch of the Uzbek Government Leadership Program, in partnership with the UAE government, represents a new stage in the path of a fruitful and positive strategic partnership in the areas of government modernization.