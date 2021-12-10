UrduPoint.com

Governments Of UAE And Uzbekistan Launch The 'Uzbek Government Leadership Program'

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Governments of UAE and Uzbekistan launch the &#039;Uzbek Government Leadership Program&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) The Governments of the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan have launched a four-month ''Uzbek Government Leadership Program'' to prepare a generation of government leaders based on the working model of the UAE government.

The new partnership falls within the framework of the UAE-Uzbekistan strategic government modernisation and development agreement, signed in 2019. The three-year agreement focusses on adopting the best practices in the areas of government services, smart services, institutional performance, and innovation and excellence, as well as on forming expert teams to support relevant initiatives and joint projects in the areas of government accelerators, government quality, government services, government smart applications, national strategies and plans, government performance, government innovation, leadership programmes, programming, the future of education and the economy, international competitiveness, and ease of conducting business.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said the two governments were able, in less than 3 years of the strategic partnership, to deliver important achievements in 26 focus areas of the partnership, which witnessed the completion of 120 initiatives, and the provision of more than 2.5 million hours of training through 130 workshops, benefiting more than 260,000 trainees.

For his part, Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Omar Zakov, stressed that the launch of the Uzbek Government Leadership Program, in partnership with the UAE government, represents a new stage in the path of a fruitful and positive strategic partnership in the areas of government modernization.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Education UAE Uzbekistan 2019 Government Cabinet Agreement Best Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates Phase 1 of Umm Al Qaiwain wate ..

15 minutes ago
 US Needs Consultations With EU, Russia Before Appr ..

US Needs Consultations With EU, Russia Before Approving NATO Meetings Format - R ..

4 minutes ago
 At least 53 killed in Mexico truck accident on mig ..

At least 53 killed in Mexico truck accident on migrant route

4 minutes ago
 Vaccination counters at toll plazas

Vaccination counters at toll plazas

4 minutes ago
 Non Hindu groups target of BJP suppression in Indi ..

Non Hindu groups target of BJP suppression in India

4 minutes ago
 Delegation of 115th NMC course participants calls ..

Delegation of 115th NMC course participants calls on CJP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.