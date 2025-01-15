- Home
- Middle East
- Governor of Alaska: WFES provides platforms for fostering relationships with UAE investors, companie ..
Governor Of Alaska: WFES Provides Platforms For Fostering Relationships With UAE Investors, Companies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 10:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Governor of Alaska, Mike Dunleavy, emphasised the sustainable development sector as a cornerstone for a more prosperous future.
Speaking on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Dunleavy highlighted the crucial role of international cooperation between the UAE and Alaska, emphasising that such partnerships foster the exchange of expertise and innovative solutions to achieve shared green development and renewable energy goals.
He described the World Future Energy Summit and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as pivotal events that convene leading organisations and influential individuals in the sustainable development and renewable energy sectors.
Dunleavy added that the event provided him and his delegation with valuable opportunities to engage with investors and companies in the UAE interested in exploring business ventures in Alaska. They also participated in a series of insightful discussions encompassing sustainability, the resilience and future of electrical grids, and the integration of artificial intelligence.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra citizens, Liwa International Festival 2025 c ..
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister explore ways to enhance bilateral ties
Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 50 captives between Russia, U ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza
UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector ..
EtihadWE, partners unveil major sustainability initiatives at WFES 2025
Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Managemen ..
Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increase in cargo capacity to meet su ..
SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector
Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declarati ..
BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant
More Stories From Middle East
-
Governor of Alaska: WFES provides platforms for fostering relationships with UAE investors, companie ..4 minutes ago
-
CEPA unlocks substantial opportunities for expanding exports of high-quality food products to UAE: P ..19 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra citizens, Liwa International Festival 2025 committee members34 minutes ago
-
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister explore ways to enhance bilateral ties49 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation1 hour ago
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 50 captives between Russia, Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid set to honour Great Arab Minds 2024 winners on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Emirates Nuclear Energy Company launches ENEC Consulting to support new civil nuclear energy project ..2 hours ago
-
UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector opportunities2 hours ago
-
EtihadWE, partners unveil major sustainability initiatives at WFES 20252 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum2 hours ago