GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department To Activate Electronic Data Interchange Systems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange systems

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to activate electronic data interchange systems.

The move aims to enhance interdependence and integration between government entities to provide services based on direct interaction with customers and members of the public.

The agreement aims to ensure the provision of services securely to support efforts to integrate services between the two parties, facilitate service delivery procedures, coordinate joint meetings, exchange data related to details of contribution periods for government employees in Ajman.

The joint initiative represents a productive step towards supporting the UAE government's approach to adopt electronic data interchange links between the two entities to support the acceleration of service provisions and excellence in delivery, while reducing time and effort, thus standing out as one of the best service providers in the world.

The interconnection between the two entities will further elevate joint efforts to support indicators related to the current services. This will contribute to improving those services and bringing them to a level comparable to best practices in the social insurance sector.

