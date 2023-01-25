GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced the pension disbursement dates for this year.

The authority emphasised the fact that pensions will be disbursed on the 27th day of each month, with exceptions to May and June 2023, whose pensions will be disbursed on the 26th and to August 2023, where pensions will be disbursed on the 25th of that month.

Friday 27th January 2023 is the date for disbursing the first pension payments this year, with an estimated value of AED 680,936,212; an evident increase of AED 72,823,711 from January of last year, in which the value of pensions amounted to AED 608,112,500.

Additionally, as of January 2023, a total of 45,951 pensioners and beneficiaries are registered with the GPSSA. This number has increased by 3,607 over the same month last year, when the number of beneficiaries reached 42,344.

The pension authority highlighted that announcing the dates for disbursing pensions supports its registered members in managing their financial plans during the year, such as living expenses, payments due, travel and vacation plans, noting that any announcements regarding the disbursement dates will be made on GPSSA’s online and social media platforms.