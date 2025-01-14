GPSSA announces pension disbursement dates for 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Pension disbursements for Emirati pensioners and beneficiaries will be paid on the 27th of each month in 2025, except for April, June and July, when payments will be issued on the 25th, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said.

The authority added that in September and December they will be issued on the 26th.

GPSSA’s statistics showed that more than 49,000 pensioners and beneficiaries who are subject to the Federal pension and social security law and its amendments, as well as Emiratis whose files are managed by the Ministry of Finance, are due to receive their pensions.

