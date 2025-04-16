GPSSA Attends Seminar On Innovative Social Security Reforms In Oman
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) participated in a technical seminar titled Innovative Social Security Reforms, which explored opportunities and emerging challenges in social security reforms, including the innovative use of technology and structural institutional changes.
The seminar, held in Oman from 14th to 15th April, was co-organised by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and the International Labor Organisation (ILO), in cooperation with the ISSA Liaison Office for Arab Countries, and hosted by the Social Protection Fund (SPF) of Oman.
GPSSA’s delegation attending the seminar included Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector; Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of the Government Communication Office; Muna Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Media Section Manager and Wafa Mohamed, Operations Officer (Employer) at the Pension Operations Department.
During the seminar, winners from the Scientific Research Award for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Institutions received an award, launched for the first time in 2024-2025 across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as a token of support for the future of social protection, while promoting a culture of scientific research in pension and social security. The award received 61 research proposals in its first edition, out of which 29 were qualified.
As part of a comprehensive study, 17 research findings covered topics that focus on core challenges facing the insurance sector, most notably sustainable pension funds, actuarial science, the role of technology and digital transformation, institutional investment, legislation and governance mechanisms and the experience of extending insurance coverage as a pioneering model in the region.
Hind Al Suwaidi, Pensions Sector Executive Director at the GPSSA was honoured as member of the Scientific Research Award's main committee, alongside Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of GPSSA’s Government Communication Office and the award's business manager, in recognition of their pivotal roles in providing necessary support to achieve the award's objectives and raise awareness about it.
“Being recognised by the Scientific Research Award for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Institutions represents GPSSA’s contribution and support towards innovation and scientific research in the fields of pension and insurance. Through our participation in the award, it became evident that more research and studies are required in the social security sector, as they contribute to developing policies and practices that enhance the well-being of pensioners, while offering sustainable pension schemes,” said Al Suwaidi.
Dr. Ghadeer said that GPSSA’s participation in like-minded research seminars offer an opportunity to collaborate, brainstorm, exchange ideas and experiences, while reviewing some of the best practices in the field of social security.
The seminar focused on presenting national reform experiences under two structuring themes that are of key importance for reforms in the region; the first of which included challenges related to social security financing, ageing societies, climate change, and changing labor markets. The second aimed at exploring reforms that extend coverage, broaden the scope of social security systems through new branches/benefits and enhance benefit adequacy.
Recent Stories
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman3 minutes ago
-
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones18 minutes ago
-
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q119 minutes ago
-
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Programme1 hour ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection2 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa P ..2 hours ago
-
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at Department of Gover ..2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil gain 35 cents Tuesday to $69.03 pb2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Arab League trade exceeds SAR87 billion in Q4 20243 hours ago
-
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficiency Alliance3 hours ago
-
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q15 hours ago
-
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast5 hours ago