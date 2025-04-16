GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) A delegation from the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) participated in a technical seminar titled Innovative Social Security Reforms, which explored opportunities and emerging challenges in social security reforms, including the innovative use of technology and structural institutional changes.

The seminar, held in Oman from 14th to 15th April, was co-organised by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and the International Labor Organisation (ILO), in cooperation with the ISSA Liaison Office for Arab Countries, and hosted by the Social Protection Fund (SPF) of Oman.

GPSSA’s delegation attending the seminar included Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector; Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of the Government Communication Office; Muna Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Media Section Manager and Wafa Mohamed, Operations Officer (Employer) at the Pension Operations Department.

During the seminar, winners from the Scientific Research Award for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Institutions received an award, launched for the first time in 2024-2025 across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as a token of support for the future of social protection, while promoting a culture of scientific research in pension and social security. The award received 61 research proposals in its first edition, out of which 29 were qualified.

As part of a comprehensive study, 17 research findings covered topics that focus on core challenges facing the insurance sector, most notably sustainable pension funds, actuarial science, the role of technology and digital transformation, institutional investment, legislation and governance mechanisms and the experience of extending insurance coverage as a pioneering model in the region.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Pensions Sector Executive Director at the GPSSA was honoured as member of the Scientific Research Award's main committee, alongside Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of GPSSA’s Government Communication Office and the award's business manager, in recognition of their pivotal roles in providing necessary support to achieve the award's objectives and raise awareness about it.

“Being recognised by the Scientific Research Award for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Institutions represents GPSSA’s contribution and support towards innovation and scientific research in the fields of pension and insurance. Through our participation in the award, it became evident that more research and studies are required in the social security sector, as they contribute to developing policies and practices that enhance the well-being of pensioners, while offering sustainable pension schemes,” said Al Suwaidi.

Dr. Ghadeer said that GPSSA’s participation in like-minded research seminars offer an opportunity to collaborate, brainstorm, exchange ideas and experiences, while reviewing some of the best practices in the field of social security.

The seminar focused on presenting national reform experiences under two structuring themes that are of key importance for reforms in the region; the first of which included challenges related to social security financing, ageing societies, climate change, and changing labor markets. The second aimed at exploring reforms that extend coverage, broaden the scope of social security systems through new branches/benefits and enhance benefit adequacy.