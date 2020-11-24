UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPSSA Begins Updating Data On Retirees, Women Eligible To Receive Pensions

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

GPSSA begins updating data on retirees, women eligible to receive pensions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) The General Pension and Social Security Authority, GPSSA, announced that it is beginning to proactively update its data on retirees over the age of 60 and women eligible to receive pensions, both widows and unmarried women, without requiring them to request this service and the need to visit any of its services centres.

The service was launched as part of the proactive virtual administration initiatives of the Ministry of Possibilities, which also cover the deaths of retirees and the marriage or divorce of eligible women.

Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services at the UAE Government, stated that the UAE Government has adopted unconventional work models based on developing proactive services and offering them to customers, reflecting the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to redefine government work concepts and practices and create a new generation of government services that will make the lives of people easier and strengthen the country’s regional and international leadership and competitiveness.

Mohamed Saif Al Hameli, Director-General of the GPSSA, said that the service is the outcome of the cooperation between the GPSSA, the Ministry of Possibilities and several strategic partners, including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Courts, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the Ras Al Khaimah Courts, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Police.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Marriage Visit Divorce Rashid Women Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns missile attack by Houthi militan ..

25 minutes ago

IRSA releases 108,900 cusecs water

22 minutes ago

England to cut quarantine for travellers from abro ..

22 minutes ago

Putin Has Not Got Vaccinated Because President Can ..

22 minutes ago

Iraqi Foreign Minister to Discuss Oil Sector, Trad ..

22 minutes ago

Kamran Khan Bangash condoles over death of Pir Suf ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.