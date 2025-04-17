GPSSA Board Reviews Strategy, Investment Performance In Q2 Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the second board meeting for 2025 on Thursday.
The meeting began with the approval of the previous session’s minutes and a review of updates from the Internal Audit and Risk Committee, the Development and Improvement Committee, the Investment Committee, and the HR and Remuneration Committee.
Board members discussed progress on the Ma’ashi digital platform, approved the financial performance report for February 2025, and reviewed updates on the 2025–2027 strategic plan.
The board also reviewed the investment performance report through February and addressed additional agenda items.
According to March 2025 statistics, the number of contributors rose to 154,619, up from 125,891 in March 2024 — an increase of 28,728. The number of registered employers reached 19,980, compared to 15,615 during the same period last year.
The number of pensioners rose to 21,227 from 20,350, while beneficiaries reached 8,325 compared to 8,338 a year earlier.
Pensions disbursed in March 2025 totalled AED536,361,126, marking an increase of AED56,995,121 compared to the AED479,366,005 disbursed in March 2024.
Recent Stories
King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..
Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May
Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season
ADIO, DoH partner with ADSCC, NYU Abu Dhabi, UAEU to advance life sciences R&D
SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme
IPS 2025 concludes with record global attendance
USKT participates in SBP’s Financial Literacy Week 2025
Uzbekistan expands international transport routes for global, regional connectiv ..
Pakistan’s digital media sector draws interest from global investors
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during v ..
Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner
PM expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's record high current account surplus of ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s first paediatric live ..6 minutes ago
-
ADIO, DoH, Hub71 join forces to position Abu Dhabi as global epicentre for life sciences investment6 minutes ago
-
GPSSA Board reviews strategy, investment performance in Q2 meeting6 minutes ago
-
Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May7 minutes ago
-
Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season7 minutes ago
-
ADIO, DoH partner with ADSCC, NYU Abu Dhabi, UAEU to advance life sciences R&D7 minutes ago
-
SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme21 minutes ago
-
IPS 2025 concludes with record global attendance22 minutes ago
-
UAE Pavilion's Youth Ambassadors at Expo 2025 Osaka contribute to building positive global image for ..22 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during visit to World Art Du ..37 minutes ago
-
IFF opens Dubai Creative Centre with perfumery art studio52 minutes ago
-
DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel healthcare innovation, cell therapy advancement1 hour ago