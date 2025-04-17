Open Menu

GPSSA Board Reviews Strategy, Investment Performance In Q2 Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the second board meeting for 2025 on Thursday.

The meeting began with the approval of the previous session’s minutes and a review of updates from the Internal Audit and Risk Committee, the Development and Improvement Committee, the Investment Committee, and the HR and Remuneration Committee.

Board members discussed progress on the Ma’ashi digital platform, approved the financial performance report for February 2025, and reviewed updates on the 2025–2027 strategic plan.

The board also reviewed the investment performance report through February and addressed additional agenda items.

According to March 2025 statistics, the number of contributors rose to 154,619, up from 125,891 in March 2024 — an increase of 28,728. The number of registered employers reached 19,980, compared to 15,615 during the same period last year.

The number of pensioners rose to 21,227 from 20,350, while beneficiaries reached 8,325 compared to 8,338 a year earlier.

Pensions disbursed in March 2025 totalled AED536,361,126, marking an increase of AED56,995,121 compared to the AED479,366,005 disbursed in March 2024.

