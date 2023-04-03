GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers pivotal information on retirement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) As part of the UAE’s Pension Authority’s aim to spread awareness on the pension law while supporting Emiratis to plan for their future from now, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced the launch of its 2nd awareness campaign for 2023.

The “Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning” campaign aims to offer members of the public pivotal information to consider during the pre-retirement, early retirement, mid-retirement and late retirement stages.

Following the conclusion of an extremely successful inspection campaign “Your Commitment Protects You” launched by the GPSSA during the 1st quarter of 2023, the “Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning” campaign now takes over from 3rd April to 30th July 2023, highlighting the importance of preparing oneself in advance of a retirement stage. This will be further elaborated through showcasing real-life human-interest stories regarding GPSSA’s customers, who will be sharing their “raw experiences” and the “lessons learnt” during the entire process.

A statement issued by the GPSSA regarding the campaign read, “This is the first time the GPSSA launches a human-interest campaign of this sort, one that touches on the financial, legal, social and psychological state of individuals preparing for a retirement, or who have already retired.

Our aim at the GPSSA is to ensure Emiratis prepare themselves way in advance of deciding to retire in order to make sure individuals and their families live a secure, stable and happy life for the longest period possible. Members of the public will be able to learn more about the ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign through GPSSA’s social media channels and press releases."

“During the campaign, members of the public will be able to access a series of informative videos and online advice regarding pre-retirement, early retirement, mid-retirement and late retirement stages, with several spokespeople from the GPSSA offering their expertise guidance on topics related to insurance, pension, benefits and more,” the statement said.

Some of the areas that will be highlighted during the campaign include ways by which individuals can proactively plan for their retirement and beyond; spreading a culture of proactive planning; taking positive strides towards securing one’s retirement; enhancing the sustainability and financial stability of an insured person; insurance benefits increase with years of employment service; important stages in one’s retirement journey and how to benefit from them, as well as psychological and social aspects involved in retirement planning.