GPSSA launches ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ campaign to spread awareness on inspection controls and guidelines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th January, 2023 (WAM) – The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) today launched the ‘Your Commitment Protects You’ campaign to spread awareness on inspection controls and guidelines.

It has further highlighted the obligation of an entity towards abiding by inspection controls and guidelines, as well as unnecessary fines incurred on employers as a result of violating registration and monthly salary contributions for insured Emirati employees, saying these are just a few amongst many other topics that will be highlighted during the 1st quarter of 2023.

The inspection campaign, which runs from the 25th January to 30th March 2023, will support insured Emirati employees to further understand the severance of not registering and contributing with the GPSSA on a monthly basis (during a particular time frame), as well as pinpoints inaccurate practices that may lead to penalties, fines or legal repercussions for entities who violate the provisions of the UAE pension law, which requires that both employers and employees register and contribute on time.

Additionally, entities will learn more about the jurisdictions of GPSSA’s inspection officers who are certified by the Ministry of Justice to conduct random visits to registered employers during the year in order to ensure compliance with the provisions of the pension law, prior, during and after the inspection process.

A series of news releases will cover diverse inspection measures to help raise awareness regarding the advantages of registering and contributing with the GPSSA, as well as obliging entities to share such information with newly hired Emirati employees, who alongside their employer, are expected to understand the rate of contributions required, dates to pay due monthly contributions and the importance of continuing to contribute in case of a leave or a secondment, among other requirements.

“GPSSA has launched the inspection campaign to improve the overall quality of pension practices in the UAE, while raising public awareness on how to avoid legal consequences on understanding the procedures governing the pension law. This campaign aims to help individuals understand their rights, duties and obligations, while providing pivotal information to entities prior, during and after inspection visits,” affirmed Dr. Maysa Ghadeer, Head of the Government Communications Office at the GPSSA, adding that it is equally important to understand the equation surrounding the registration and contribution salary for insured employees, who are entitled to receiving their insurance privileges.

Dr. Ghadeer explained that both employers and insured employees are similarly responsible in understanding and abiding by the requirements and procedures of the pension law. “Understanding GPSSA’s requirements will avoid delays in completing important financial transactions such as the disbursement of pension and end-of-service benefits; as well as familiarises end-users on how to receive their services in a timely and practical manner. “In order to ensure previous challenges witnessed by GPSSA’s inspection team in the past few years are not repeated, the GPSSA will continue to provide members of the public with constructive and useful information, thereby resulting in a highly-knowledgeable workforce,” she concluded.