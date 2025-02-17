GPSSA Participates In Civil Retirement Systems Seminar In Kuwait
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is participating in the 17th annual seminar entitled “The Insurance Aspect of Civil Retirement Systems” in Kuwait, which runs until 18th February 2025.
A GPSSA delegation is headed by Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Pensions Sector; Sharifa Alblooshi, Department Head of Customer Happiness; Yahya Albakhit, Inspection Section Manager of Customer Happiness Department; Shaikha Humaid and Maysoon Al Derbi, Contributions Officers from the Benefits Management Department.
The seminar will examine the role of inspections in ensuring social security and insurance objectives are met.
Inspections are regarded as a key supervisory tool to uphold compliance without exceeding legal jurisdiction, as defined by each country's judicial system.
Discussions will cover employer compliance with labour market regulations, including the registration of insured employees, payment of monthly contributions, and employee rights protection. Inspections are conducted through site visits and document reviews to verify adherence to policies and procedures.
Topics on the agenda include inspection definitions, legal frameworks, enforcement mechanisms, compliance challenges, and recommendations to enhance social security and insurance schemes sustainably.
